Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rushden, Thrapston and Wellingborough

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire
By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 10th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 20:20 BST

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Jonathan Hill

Osier Way, Thrapston. Age: 44

Court news
On 22/05/23 at A14, Thrapston, drove a vehicle dangerously; after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 152 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months. To abstain from consuming alcohol for 60 days, take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Hignor Da Cruz

Malham Drive, Kettering. Age: 36

On 09/07/23 at Kettering drove a Ford after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks. Banned from driving for 46 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Terry Scott

Brooke Close, Wellingborough. Age: 45

On 25/08/22 at Northampton assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85 and compensation of £50.

Jordan Macinnes

Stephenson Way, Corby. Age: 31

On 10/02/23 at Corby used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

James Byrne

Hall Avenue, Rushden. Age: 54

On 10/03/23 at Newton Road, Rushden, assaulted a man by beating him.

Verdict: Found guilty. Fined £1,320. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £625 and a victim surcharge of £528.

Tobiasz Dobrotwor

Boughton Road, Corby. Age: 36

On 02/08/23 at Corby were in possession of a small bag of amphetamine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £433. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £173.

David Chapman

Oval Road, Rushden. Age: 41

On 19/06/23 at Rushden stole a wacker plate worth £1,000 belonging to a man; on 03/07/23 at Rushden stole cosmetic items worth £80 from Wilko; on 04/06/23 at Rushden stole items worth £150 from Wilko.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 17 weeks. To pay compensation of £230 and costs of £85.

Anthony Loasby

Stamford Road, Kettering. Age: 25

On 04/07/23 at Kettering attended an address which was banned by a restraining order; on 08/08/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.