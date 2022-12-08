Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rushden, Thrapston and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Alan Jolly

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 26

Court news

On 20/11/22 at Kettering drove a Mercedes after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; while disqualified.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. Banned from driving for 52 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Bryant

Paling Close, Wellingborough. Age: 55

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 02/10/22 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman; assaulted a woman by beating her; on 17/11/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £150. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Shute

Oakley Road, Corby. Age: 44

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 23/07/22 at George Street, Corby, had a knife; on 16/09/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four months suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Todd McClennon

Balmoral Avenue, Rushden. Age: 32

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 16/04/22 at Rushden were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Jenkins

Eden Street, Kettering. Age: 42

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 23/09/22 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 23 months and 10 days. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew McLoughlin

Springfield Avenue, Thrapston. Age: 42

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 23/10/22 at Thrapston used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £307, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £123.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrei-Alexandru Neculaes

Conway Walk, Corby. Age: 26

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 30/09/22 at Corby drove a BMW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £553, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £221.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaiju Phillip

Braithwaite Close, Kettering. Age: 49

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 30/09/22 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £200, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £80.

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad