Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rushden, Thrapston and Wellingborough
In court
The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:
Alan Jolly
Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 26
On 20/11/22 at Kettering drove a Mercedes after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; while disqualified.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. Banned from driving for 52 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Simon Bryant
Paling Close, Wellingborough. Age: 55
On 02/10/22 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman; assaulted a woman by beating her; on 17/11/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £150. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £60.
Christopher Shute
Oakley Road, Corby. Age: 44
On 23/07/22 at George Street, Corby, had a knife; on 16/09/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four months suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Todd McClennon
Balmoral Avenue, Rushden. Age: 32
On 16/04/22 at Rushden were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.
Colin Jenkins
Eden Street, Kettering. Age: 42
On 23/09/22 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 23 months and 10 days. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.
Andrew McLoughlin
Springfield Avenue, Thrapston. Age: 42
On 23/10/22 at Thrapston used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £307, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £123.
Andrei-Alexandru Neculaes
Conway Walk, Corby. Age: 26
On 30/09/22 at Corby drove a BMW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £553, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £221.
Shaiju Phillip
Braithwaite Close, Kettering. Age: 49
On 30/09/22 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £200, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £80.
■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.
Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.
You can read more about what to expect if you have appeared in court on the IPSO website HERE.