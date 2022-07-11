Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rushden Burton Latimer, Raunds, and Mawsley

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Jake Ibbitson

Swan Close, Raunds. Age: 25

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 10/06/22 at Wellingborough damaged a woman’s Vauxhall Astra; on 09/06/22 at Wellingborough stole a woman’s Ring doorbell.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Mathew Riley

Dahlia Road, Kettering. Age: 36

On 20/12/21 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis and cannabis resin.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £70, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Connor Bass

Mawsley Chase, Mawsley. Age: 25

On 26/06/21 at Mawsley drove a vehicle dangerously; being the driver of a vehicle where an accident occurred and injury was caused to other persons, failed to stop.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Jailed for six months suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 240 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £156.

John McAulay

Lerwick Way, Corby. Age: 46

On 18/11/21 at Co-op, Corby, stole wine worth £36; on 08/12/12 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis; on 28/01/22 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 28/03/22 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 27/12/21 at BP Fourways, Corby, stole 23 bottles of gin worth £460; on 28/12/21 at BP Fourways, Corby, stole gin worth £80; on 07/03/22 at Co-op, Corby, stole cheese and meat; on 29/03/22 at Sainsbury’s, Priors Hall, stole two bottles of vodka; on 29/03/22 at Tesco, Kettering, stole Lego; on 11/04/22 at Wellingborough stole power tools and accessories from B&Q; on 18/04/22 at Tesco, Kettering, stole household items; on 11/01/22 at Co-op, Corby, stole four jars of coffee; on 08/02/22 at Desborough stole items worth £95 from BP garage; on 13/02/22 at Sainsbury’s, Priors Hall, stole tinned salmon worth £160; on 24/02/22 at Kettering stole women’s clothing from Next; on 16/03/22 at Kettering stole children’s clothing worth about £80 from Next; on 20/04/22 at Corby stole Lynx and Nivea gift set from Poundland; on 11/01/22 at Rothwell stole meat products from the Co-op.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks. To pay a victim surcharge of £128.

Mariusz Cwajna

Blackfriars, Rushden. Age: 51

On 15/04/22 at Irchester drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 42 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Maxim Ladaniuc

Bede Close, Corby. Age: 27

On 29/08/21 at The Candle pub, Corby, had an imitation firearm, namely a Colt.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Petru Timofti

Balfour Street, Kettering. Age: 32

On 07/09/21 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 14/12/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £784, to pay costs of £150 and a victim surcharge of £78.

Fern Knight

Burton Latimer. Age: 24

On 25/05/22 at Burton Latimer were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.