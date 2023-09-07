Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

Watch more videos on Shots!

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Kelly Smith

Westfields Road, Corby. Age: 24

On 15/04/23 at Northamptonshire used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated; at Kettering used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £716. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £286.

Kane Groom

Balmoral Avenue, Rushden. Age: 20

On 05/02/23 at Rushden damaged a woman’s coat; assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Matthew Moyse

Windsor Road, Rushden. Age: 22

On 02/07/23 at Spencer Park, Rushden, had a large kitchen knife.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and abstain from consuming alcohol for 120 days. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Tyrone James

Pascal Close, Corby. Age: 22

On 18/04/21 at Northampton had a machete in a public place without good reason or lawful authority; had a hunting knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority; resisted a constable in the execution of his duty; were in possession of 60g of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months suspended for 18 months. To carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £350 and a victim surcharge of £128.

David Cochrane

Butterfields, Wellingborough. Age: 43

On 27/08/23 at Wellingborough were in possession of diamorphine; on 17/07/23 at Wellingborough stole steak and alcohol worth £80 from B&M.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £160. To pay compensation of £80, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Paul Hawthorn

High Street, Rushden. Age: 60

On 16/02/23 at Rushden resisted a constable in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40 and to pay a victim surcharge of £16.

Garron Core

The Rylstone, Wellingborough. Age: 31

On 26/02/23 at Wellingborough resisted a constable in the execution of his duty; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Fined £250, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £100.

Theophilus Zhanero

Brambleside Court, Kettering. Age: 28

On 17/06/23 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.