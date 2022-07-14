Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Troy Helps

Garston Road, Corby. Age: 49

Court news

On 23/03/22 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 48 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Adam Barucha

Weekley Glebe Road, Kettering. Age: 51

On 26/04/22 at A43, Moulton, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 128 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 18 months. To carry out 160 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Lena Hughes

Gardeners Crescent, Kettering. Age: 39

On 09/03/22 at Kettering were in possession of a wrap of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £320, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Ryan Allen

The Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 30/01/22 at Northampton damaged a cell quilt belonging to Northamptonshire police; assaulted a man and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Robert Pinchin

Tresham Street, Kettering. Age: 42

On 10/04/22 at A14, Rothwell, drove a Volkswagen after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 97 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £350, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £35.

Lucian Sfabu

Culross Walk, Corby. Age: 35

On 29/05/22 at George Street, Corby, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 119 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 28 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Aldis Keiselis

Oakley Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 36

On 29/05/22 at Northampton were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour; were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £40.

James Newell

Crocus Way, Rushden. Age: 20

On 29/05/22 at Kettering drove a BMW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £300, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.