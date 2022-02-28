Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rothwell, Wellingborough and Wollaston

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Florin Gilceava

Knox Road, Wellingborough. Age: 32

In court

On 09/07/20 at Rugby stole perfumes to the value of £813 belonging to Boots; on 06/07/20 at Rugby stole perfume to the value of £112 belonging to Boots.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. To pay compensation of £665 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Demi-Lee Swales

Irchester Road, Wollaston. Age: 22

On 03/08/21 at Northampton assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

William Long

Spring Gardens, Rothwell. Age: 36

On 08/08/21 at Rothwell with intent to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £229, to pay compensation of £100 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Marley Singh

Duke Street, Kettering. Age: 31

On 05/01/22 at Thurston Drive, Kettering, drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 143 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

James Carroll

Dumble Close, Corby. Age: 44

On 07/01/22 at Corby stole cosmetic items and alcohol to the value of £88 belonging to Tesco; assaulted a man; stole alcohol to the value of £16.67 belonging to Asda.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Kelly Marshall

Whiteman Lane, Rothwell. Age: 43

On 22/08/21 at Kettering assaulted an emergency worker by beating her; assaulted an emergency worker by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of a total of £100.

Alison Curtis

Browning Walk, Corby. Age: 21

On 31/05/21 at Corby contacted a man by text message which was banned by a non-molestation order.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £126, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Tom Quinn

Talbot Road, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 29/06/21 at Kettering assaulted a woman; damaged a woman’s mobile phone; threatened a woman that property inside her flat would be damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and a 120-day alcohol ban. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or visiting two named addresses. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.