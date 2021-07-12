Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rothwell, Weldon and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Sam Wilson

Twickenham Court, Corby. Age: 30

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In court

On 19/12/20 at Corby damaged a lift to the value of £3,341.87 belonging to Hampton by Hilton Hotel.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £2,341.87 and costs of £85.

Wayne Hitches

Jobs Yard, Kettering. Age: 42

On 12/06/21 at Silver Street, Kettering, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £80, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Anne-Marie Carter

Corby Road, Weldon. Age: 34

On 13/06/21 at Corby assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Robert Dale

Duke Street, Wellingborough. Age: 62

On 12/07/20 at Northampton assaulted a man by beating him; drove without due care and attention.

Verdict: Proved in absence. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £250, costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £95. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Daniel Charman

Field Mouse Close, Rothwell. Age: 29

On 14/06/21 at Rothwell were in possession of a quantity of cannabis; resisted a police constable.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Nikkola McAllister

Greenhill Rise, Corby. Age: 39

On 21/04/20 at Corby stole items belonging to McColls.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £200.

Harley Murdoch

Northampton Road, Wellingborough. Age: 26

On 08/06/21 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer; on 24/06/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.