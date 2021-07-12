Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rothwell, Weldon and Wellingborough
In court
The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:
Sam Wilson
Twickenham Court, Corby. Age: 30
On 19/12/20 at Corby damaged a lift to the value of £3,341.87 belonging to Hampton by Hilton Hotel.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £2,341.87 and costs of £85.
Wayne Hitches
Jobs Yard, Kettering. Age: 42
On 12/06/21 at Silver Street, Kettering, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £80, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Anne-Marie Carter
Corby Road, Weldon. Age: 34
On 13/06/21 at Corby assaulted a police officer by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Robert Dale
Duke Street, Wellingborough. Age: 62
On 12/07/20 at Northampton assaulted a man by beating him; drove without due care and attention.
Verdict: Proved in absence. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £250, costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £95. Driving record endorsed with eight points.
Daniel Charman
Field Mouse Close, Rothwell. Age: 29
On 14/06/21 at Rothwell were in possession of a quantity of cannabis; resisted a police constable.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.
Nikkola McAllister
Greenhill Rise, Corby. Age: 39
On 21/04/20 at Corby stole items belonging to McColls.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £200.
Harley Murdoch
Northampton Road, Wellingborough. Age: 26
On 08/06/21 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer; on 24/06/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.
■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.
Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.
You can read more about what to expect if you have appeared in court on the IPSO website HERE