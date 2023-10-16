News you can trust since 1897
Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rothwell, Stanwick and Wellingborough

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire
By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 10th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 19:47 BST
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Georgia Marti

Sturton Walk, Corby. Age: 25

On 18/04/22 at Wisbech entered a dwelling as a trespasser with intent to steal.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £200. To pay compensation of £900 and costs of £85.

Mainur Islam

Kings Street, Wellingborough. Age: 34

On 16/12/22 at Wellingborough were in possession of cannabis; offered to supply cannabis; on 15/12/22 at Wellingborough offered to supply cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £500 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Shane Tye

Cumberland Avenue, Stanwick. Age: 30

On 13/08/23 at Raunds damaged a woman’s window; on 11/09/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £75. To pay costs of £150 and costs of £85.

Klaudia Tyszka

Bedale Road, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 08/09/23 at Northampton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 28 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Peter Morris

Knox Road, Wellingborough. Age: 61

On 07/04/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him; on 25/04/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Peter Mansell

Orchard Crescent, Kettering. Age: 38

On 25/08/23 at Blisworth drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months. To carry out 180 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 16 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Tiffany Thorn

Cheaney Street, Rothwell. Age: 52

On 17/08/22 at Rothwell damaged a man’s Suzuki to the value of £300.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £250, costs of £700 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Damien Smith

Weekley Glebe Road, Kettering. Age: 19

On 25/03/23 at Kettering stole vapes worth £100 from the Co-op.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.