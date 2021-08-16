Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden, Thrapston and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Steven Grundy

Bath Road, Kettering: Age: 47

In court

On 30/05/2020 drove a Vauxhall Vectra on the A14, Kettering, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in your blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £369, surcharge to fund victim services of £37, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

William John Healey

Upper Havelock Street, Wellingborough. Age: 20

On 19/10/2020 in Buckfast Square, Corby, attempted to enter as a trespasser a building, namely a shed, with intent to steal; attempted to steal a pedal cycle.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £22, costs of £100.

Danielle Ann Louise Prosser

HMP Peterborough. Age: 34

On 21/06/2021 stole a bottle of pink gin, two bottles of vodka and four joints of meat, to the value of £95.84, from Lidl, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £34.

Ionut Bucararu

Lyes Road, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 02/11/2019 drove a Ford Focus in St Peters Way, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 49mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 18/11/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £600, surcharge to fund victim services of £60, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

James Michael Tyler

Duck Street, Rushden. Age: 25

On 18/09/2020 in Wellingborough assaulted a female.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made. Restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victim by any means, directly or indirectly, or via a third party, and from attending a named street in Kettering. Order lasts until 01/08/2023. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £95, costs of £100.

Daniel James Charman

Field Mouse Close, Rothwell. Age: 29

On 10/07/2021 in Kettering had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £72, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £50, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Dylan Frew

Tyne Road, Corby. Age: 20

On 10/07/2021 at Princewood Road, Corby, assaulted a male; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £95, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Charlotte Wallis Foster

Market Road, Thrapston. Age: 22

On 11/07/2021 drove a motor vehicle in London Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 82mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.