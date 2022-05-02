Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Ryan Monteith

Stockholm Close, Corby. Age: 28

Court news

On 16/10/21 at Northampton took a vehicle without the consent of the owner.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £350, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £35.

Ambre Gooding

Portland Road, Rushden. Age: 21

On 16/03/21 at Rushden assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Arti Terbumi

Senwick Road, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 23/07/21 at Northampton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £648, to pay costs of £500 and a victim surcharge of £64.

Ryan Allen

The Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 19/09/21 at Gold Street, Wellingborough, assaulted a man by beating him; resisted a police constable in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £160, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Ioan Buzatu

Blenheim Walk, Corby. Age: 43

On 07/01/22 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 19 months. Fined £360, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £36.

Ashley Webb

Coronation Avenue, Rothwell. Age: 27

On 29/03/22 at Thrapston drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Danielle Seaman

Albert Street, Kettering. Age: 35

On 22/02/22 at Kettering stole a Karl Lagerfeld handbag worth £79.99 from TK Maxx.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

William Healey

Upper Havelock Street, Wellingborough. Age: 20

On 26/12/20 at Corby had a weapon in a public place, namely a wooden headboard.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £310.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.