Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Jake Gibson

Dalkeith Road, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 25/04/23 at Corby used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; at Kettering assaulted a police officer.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £80.

Ivan Aleksandrovic

Naseby Road, Kettering. Age: 44

On 08/06/23 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for five months. Fined £230, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £92.

Razvan Bivol

Evison Road, Rothwell. Age: 30

On 29/07/23 at A14 drove a Renault after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £923, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £369.

Nicole Dacosta

Waver Close, Corby. Age: 28

On 30/07/23 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £506, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £202.

Charlie Hastings

Birch Avenue, Corby. Age: 26

On 15/04/23 at Corby damaged a door to the value of £600.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40. To pay compensation of £600, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £16.

John Bindley

Marlow Close, Rothwell. Age: 28

On 24/06/23 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis; were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £346. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £138.

Margaret Walker

Deben Road, Corby. Age: 37

On 21/06/23 at Corby stole goods worth £200 from the Co-op; on 25/06/23 at Corby stole meat worth £130 from the Co-op; on 14/06/23 at Corby stole laundry products worth £150 from the Co-op; on 07/07/23 at Corby stole sandals worth £60 from Next; on 20/07/23 at Corby stole clothing worth £100 from Next; on 13/08/23 at Corby stole clothing worth £360 from Next; on 14/07/23 at Corby stole jeans worth £350 from Next; on 08/07/23 at Corby stole alcohol worth £300 from M&S; stole whisky worth £300 from M&S; on 30/07/23 at Corby stole items worth £100 from One Stop; on 25/06/23 at Corby stole items worth £200 from the Co-op.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 36 weeks. To pay a victim surcharge of £154.

Phillip Leitch

Dumble Close, Corby. Age: 34

On 03/03/23 at Corby stole cheese from Poundland.