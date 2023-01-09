Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough
In court
The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:
Lawrence Pocock
Great Park Street, Wellingborough. Age: 35
On 27/11/22 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £392, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £157.
Cody Fox
Broadway, Kettering. Age: 18
On 14/11/22 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for nine months. To pay compensation of £100.
Samantha Hocking
Field Mouse Close, Rothwell. Age: 33
On 22/10/22 at Corby drove a Land Rover after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £580, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £232.
Andrew Berridge
Steyning Close, Corby. Age: 61
On 26/10/22 at Corby stole a Fluke calibrator to the value of £2,000 belonging to RS Components.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £2,000.
Simion Sandu
Bulwell Green, Corby. Age: 49
On 26/10/22 at Newark Drive, Corby, drove a VW Golf after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Graham Reid
Epsom Walk, Corby. Age: 40
On 18/09/21 at Corby were in possession of cannabis; were in possession of 26 pills of diazepam.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Tamas Tompa
Spiers Close, Corby. Age: 25
On 27/10/22 at Corby drove a VW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 22 months. Fined £500, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £200.
Daniel Mountcastle
Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 41
On 05/08/22 at Wellingborough were in possession of three wraps of heroin.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.
Brandon Donnelly-Gray
Glastonbury Road, Corby. Age: 20
On 28/10/22 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.
Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.
You can read more about what to expect if you have appeared in court on the IPSO website HERE.