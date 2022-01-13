Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Andrew Barr

Charles Street, Kettering. Age: 34

In court

On 10/08/21 at Isham drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 191 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit; without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £230, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Jason Wake

Reigate Walk, Corby. Age: 33

On 26/12/20 at Northamptonshire damaged a person’s gate.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order made banning contact with a named person or visiting a named street. To pay costs of £207, compensation of £50 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Gavin Appleyard

No fixed address, Kettering. Age: 42

On 20/12/21 at Kettering with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Dawid Sawicki

Stanley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 21/12/21 at Wellingborough drove a Volkswagen Golf while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months. To carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Louise Keech

Gordon Street, Rothwell. Age: 41

On 07/02/21 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Proved in absence. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £180, to pay costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Grzegorz Stachura

Gannet Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 44

On 15/11/20 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay compensation of £25, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Harley Murdoch

Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 26

On 31/12/21 at Wellingborough used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £113, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.