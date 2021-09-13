Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Nicusor Dima

Grieg Walk, Corby. Age: 32

In court

On 28/08/21 at Northampton when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so; drove whilst disqualified.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for four years. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Giuseppe Cagatori

Spencer Street, Rothwell. Age: 50

On 16/06/20 at Rothwell with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. Restraining order made banning contact with two named people or visiting two named addresses. To pay costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Richard Bassett

Culross Walk, Corby. Age: 54

On 01/10/19 at Corby assaulted a man; damaged fencing belonging to a company; on 25/10/19 at Corby assaulted a man; on 19/11/20 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating him; on 19/03/21 at Northamptonshire failed to surrender; on 23/07/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Verdict: Proved in absence. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and complete 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £400 and compensation totalling £400.

David Barker

Hill Street, Wellingborough. Age: 76

On 26/04/21 at Wellingborough had a 5in knife in a public place; had under his control a hammer and a knife intending to use them or permit another to use them to cause damage to a man’s property.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and be subject to an electronic curfew for 16 weeks. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Kieron Murray

West Street, Wellingborough. Age: 26

On 11/12/20 at Wellingborough damaged a computer and banking equipment belonging to Santander bank.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £100.

Kamila Zajac

Finedon Road, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 22/02/20 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so; at Wellingborough drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £202, to pay costs of £350 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Colin Ashworth

Broadway, Kettering. Age: 39

On 01/09/21 at Finedon drove whilst disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for four months. Fined £500, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £50.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.