Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Ringstead, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Dorin Vlas

Edgell Street, Kettering. Age: 31

Court news

On 06/03/22 at A43, Kettering, drove an Audi after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £1,400, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £140.

Russell Francks

The Forge, Rushden. Age: 45

On 17/12/20 at Northampton stole four litres of motor oil, two packs of sandwiches and a chocolate bar to the value of £57 from BP.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Fined £108. To pay costs of £400, compensation of £55 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Kevin O’Donoghue

Kingsthorpe Avenue, Corby. Age: 37

On 09/03/22 at Corby drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 40 hours of unpaid work. Driving record endorsed with six points. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Daniel Ashby

Lavender Close, Corby. Age: 39

On 29/03/22 at Butland Road, Corby, stole several items to the value of £20.45 from Tesco; assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To be subject to a nine-week electronic curfew. To pay compensation of £120.45, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Mabashwir Ali

Mill Road, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 06/01/22 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance; on 15/12/21 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks. Banned from driving for 14 months. To pay costs of £170 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Jordan Johnson

Lapland Walk, Corby. Age: 28

On 30/03/22 at Corby were in possession of cocaine; drove a motorcycle while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for ten weeks suspended for 18 months. Banned from driving for 16 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Stephen Johnson

High Street, Ringstead. Age: 69

On 12/03/20 at Raunds when suspected of having driven a Porsche and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test in the course of an investigation to see if an offence had been committed, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Banned from driving for three years. Fined £500, to pay costs of £500 and a victim surcharge of £50.

John Mullan

Sussex Road, Kettering. Age: 38

On 14/02/22 at Tesco, Kettering, stole toys worth £450; on 15/02/22 at Tesco, Kettering, stole toys worth £40; on 28/03/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for ten weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £490.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.