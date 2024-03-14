Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Raunds, Rothwell, Rushden and Wellingborough

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire
By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 10th Aug 2023, 05:00 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 10:07 GMT
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Connor Hillson

Beanfield Avenue, Corby. Age: 23

On 04/01/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him; on 06/06/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Stephen Sampson

Newton Road, Rushden. Age: 59

On 02/09/23 at Rushden assaulted a woman, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and be subject to an electronic curfew for one month. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or going to a named road. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Stephanie Goudie

Gladstone Street, Raunds. Age: 37

On 09/12/23 at Rushden stole alcohol worth £114 from Waitrose; on 11/12/23 at Rushden stole alcohol worth £260 from Waitrose.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £374, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Jahzmin Gent

Columbus Crescent, Rothwell. Age: 24

On 21/01/22 at Kettering were in possession of cocaine; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £333. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Bradley Woodman

No fixed address. Age: 23

On 03/02/24 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Jordan Benford

Centre Parade, Kettering. Age: 31

On 03/02/24 at A6, Burton Latimer, drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for nine months. Fined £120 and to pay a victim surcharge of £114.

Carl Loasby

Castle Mews, Wellingborough. Age: 45

On 23/01/24 at Wellingborough stole wooden logs worth £101.97 from B&Q; on 03/02/24 at Wellingborough stole wooden logs worth £139.37 from B&Q.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Marian Cimpoeru

No fixed address. Age: 38

On 01/01/24 at Corby stole items worth £60 from Next; on 02/01/24 at Corby stole items worth £120 from Next; on 03/01/24 at Corby stole items worth £120 from Next; on 04/01/24 at Corby stole items worth £120 from Next.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. To pay compensation of £420.