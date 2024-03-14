Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Raunds, Rothwell, Rushden and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Connor Hillson
Beanfield Avenue, Corby. Age: 23
On 04/01/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him; on 06/06/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Stephen Sampson
Newton Road, Rushden. Age: 59
On 02/09/23 at Rushden assaulted a woman, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and be subject to an electronic curfew for one month. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or going to a named road. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Stephanie Goudie
Gladstone Street, Raunds. Age: 37
On 09/12/23 at Rushden stole alcohol worth £114 from Waitrose; on 11/12/23 at Rushden stole alcohol worth £260 from Waitrose.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £374, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Jahzmin Gent
Columbus Crescent, Rothwell. Age: 24
On 21/01/22 at Kettering were in possession of cocaine; were in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £333. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Bradley Woodman
No fixed address. Age: 23
On 03/02/24 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Jordan Benford
Centre Parade, Kettering. Age: 31
On 03/02/24 at A6, Burton Latimer, drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for nine months. Fined £120 and to pay a victim surcharge of £114.
Carl Loasby
Castle Mews, Wellingborough. Age: 45
On 23/01/24 at Wellingborough stole wooden logs worth £101.97 from B&Q; on 03/02/24 at Wellingborough stole wooden logs worth £139.37 from B&Q.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Marian Cimpoeru
No fixed address. Age: 38
On 01/01/24 at Corby stole items worth £60 from Next; on 02/01/24 at Corby stole items worth £120 from Next; on 03/01/24 at Corby stole items worth £120 from Next; on 04/01/24 at Corby stole items worth £120 from Next.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. To pay compensation of £420.