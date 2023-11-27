Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Raunds, Rothwell and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Mark Tarrant
Crispin Street, Rothwell. Age: 52
On 02/04/23 at The Blue Bell, Rothwell, assaulted a woman by beating her; spoke to a woman which was banned by a restraining order.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Darren Coles
Hill Street, Wellingborough. Age: 57
On 31/05/23 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £154, to pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £62.
Grant Pywell
Totnes Close, Corby. Age: 34
On 27/09/23 at Corby deleted a communication from his phone which was banned by a sexual harm prevention order.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Samuel Duval
Willow Way, Raunds. Age: 26
Between 19/10/23 and 06/11/23 at Northampton, being a registered sex offender, failed to comply with notification requirements by failing to notify of a new address.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £80 and to pay costs of £85.
Robert Stuart
Garfield Street, Kettering. Age: 23
On 11/10/23 at Corby drove a BMW while disqualified; without insurance; were in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks. Banned from driving for 14 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Adam Macdonald
Garston Road, Corby. Age: 35
On 13/10/23 at Corby took a vehicle without the owner’s consent; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; without insurance; assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating her; at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay compensation of £400.
Matthew Cook
Priory Road, Wellingborough. Age: 29
On 27/10/23 at Wellingborough used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £200. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £80.