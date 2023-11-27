Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Raunds, Rothwell and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Mark Tarrant

Crispin Street, Rothwell. Age: 52

On 02/04/23 at The Blue Bell, Rothwell, assaulted a woman by beating her; spoke to a woman which was banned by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Darren Coles

Hill Street, Wellingborough. Age: 57

On 31/05/23 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £154, to pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £62.

Grant Pywell

Totnes Close, Corby. Age: 34

On 27/09/23 at Corby deleted a communication from his phone which was banned by a sexual harm prevention order.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Samuel Duval

Willow Way, Raunds. Age: 26

Between 19/10/23 and 06/11/23 at Northampton, being a registered sex offender, failed to comply with notification requirements by failing to notify of a new address.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80 and to pay costs of £85.

Robert Stuart

Garfield Street, Kettering. Age: 23

On 11/10/23 at Corby drove a BMW while disqualified; without insurance; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks. Banned from driving for 14 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Adam Macdonald

Garston Road, Corby. Age: 35

On 13/10/23 at Corby took a vehicle without the owner’s consent; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; without insurance; assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating her; at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay compensation of £400.

Matthew Cook

Priory Road, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 27/10/23 at Wellingborough used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.