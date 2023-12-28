Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Luke Godefroy

Llewellyn Walk, Corby. Age: 30

On 07/12/23 at Corby entered a property where he believed a named woman to be living, which was banned by a non-molestation order.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Jodie Shennan

Scott Road, Kettering. Age: 44

On 02/05/23 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32.

Booker Sidoli

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 25/11/23 at Wellingborough were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Louise Wayman

Shire Road, Corby. Age: 33

On 30/08/23 at Rutland were in possession of diamorphine; stole a Ted Baker bath set from Boots; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Kyan Thomas

Gavin Close, Kettering. Age: 25

On 29/04/23 at Northamptonshire obstructed a constable in the execution of his duty.

Verdict: Proved in absence. Fined £440. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £176.

Ashley Sauchella

Swallow Drive, Raunds. Age: 29

On 30/07/23 at Rushden drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzoylecgonine, in blood, exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 22 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Leoni Holland

Grimsthorpe Avenue, Kettering. Age: 39

On 181/11/23 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.