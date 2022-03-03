Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Oundle, Rothwell, Thrapston and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Robert Vials

Bryant Road, Kettering. Age: 33

In court

On 14/08/21 at Burton Latimer drove a Mercedes after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £646, to pay costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £65.

Catherine Beesley

Mason Close, Oundle. Age: 65

On 11/05/20 at Northamptonshire sent to a person a telephone call which was of an indecent or grossly offensive nature for the purpose of causing anxiety or distress.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Fined £360. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £150 and a victim surcharge of £36.

Sean Cowan

Brayford Avenue, Corby. Age: 36

On 08/10/21 at Lloyds Road, Corby, were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Peter Kozsuch

Penrhyn Court, Thrapston. Age: 40

On 31/07/21 at Thrapston drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 116 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; assaulted a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 25 months. To pay compensation of £180.

Stuart Faulkner

Oakley Road, Corby. Age: 44

On 25/03/21 at Corby sent to East Midlands Ambulance Service phone calls which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay a victim surcharge of £22.

Riza Hasa

Alexandra Road, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 28/11/21 at Kettering, being the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident where damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop; drove without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £933, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £93.

Joanne Smith

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 32

On 14/07/20 at Kettering stole £60 from a man; on 15/10/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £60, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Lloyd Bishop

Bridge Street, Rothwell. Age: 29

On 16/01/22 at High Street, Rothwell, had an offensive weapon, namely a metal pole.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.