Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Mawsley, Rothwell, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Arun Kumar

Hayway, Rushden. Age: 18

Court news

On 18/02/24 at Irthlingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £400, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £160.

Keelan Roder

Hogarth Walk, Corby. Age: 24

On 18/02/24 at Corby damaged a man’s bin, guttering and front door.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Jack Hellewell

Meadow Close, Mawsley. Age: 18

On 18/02/24 at Kettering drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 22 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Todd Brayfield

Pytchley Road, Kettering. Age: 27

On 04/07/23 at Irthlingborough assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with a 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 120 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named man or entering a named street. To pay compensation of £250, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Jason Ribchester

No fixed address. Age: 49

On 16/08/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a man.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Helen Haggerty

Alken Close, Wellingborough. Age: 44

On 19/02/24 at Kettering drove a VW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 117 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 28 months. Fined £153, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Austin Jackson

Nunnery Avenue, Rothwell. Age: 21

On 30/07/23 at Kettering damaged a woman’s bathroom window to the value of £150.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Liam Rodwell

St David’s Close, Kettering. Age: 23

On 13/10/23 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis; were in possession of cocaine.