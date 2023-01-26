Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Little Stanion, Rushden, Stanion and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Alfie Smith

Westfield Avenue, Rushden. Age: 18

Court news

On 12/04/22 at Irthlingborough failed to comply with a community protection notice; on 01/03/22 at Asda, Rushden, failed to comply with a community protection notice; on 03/03/22 at Irthlingborough failed to comply with a community protection notice; on 06/03/22 at Morrisons Distribution, Rushden, failed to comply with a community protection notice; on 22/03/22 at High Street, Irthlingborough, failed to comply with a community protection notice; on 01/04/22 at High Street, Irthlingborough, failed to comply with a community protection notice; failed to comply with a community protection notice.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £70, to pay costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Sean McMaster

Doddington Road, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 10/09/22 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £550. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £220.

Joshua Standen

York Road, Wellingborough. Age: 31

On 27/07/22 at Wellingborough were in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit to drive through drugs.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 24 months.

Jake Nicol

Willow Lane, Stanion. Age: 23

On 29/05/22 at Corby were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £330, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Stephen Cowell

Savernake Drive, Little Stanion. Age: 39

On 10/08/22 at A14, Kettering, drove a Nissan after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay costs of £310 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Oskar Podolak

Beanfield Avenue, Corby. Age: 19

On 02/07/22 at Corby drove a vehicle, namely an e-bike, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzoylecgonine, in blood, namely 191 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 2.9 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £240, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £96.

Robert Davis

Regent Street, Kettering. Age: 34

On 04/11/22 at Oundle stole alcohol worth £130 from Tesco; on 03/11/22 at Oundle stole alcohol worth £175 from Tesco; on 13/11/22 at Oundle stole alcohol worth £157 from Tesco; on 16/11/22 at Oundle stole alcohol worth £87 from Tesco; on 27/11/22 at Oundle stole alcohol worth £143 from Tesco.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks. To pay compensation of £692.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

