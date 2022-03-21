Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Little Stanion, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Jamie Burnett

Brecon Close, Little Stanion. Age: 33

In court

On 06/02/22 at Corby drove a Mercedes after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £354, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Connor Redmayne

West Villa Road, Wellingborough. Age: 21

On 12/01/21 at Wellingborough assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months. To carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay compensation of £2,800.

David Campbell

Lerwick Way, Corby. Age: 35

On 23/10/21 together with another stole food items worth £125 from Farmfoods; on 02/01/22 at Corby stole soap gift sets worth £130 from Boots; at Desborough together with another stole chocolates and bacon worth £222 from BP.

Plea: Guilty, with seven other offences admitted and taken into consideration. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of a total of £666.

Alexsandrs Petrakovs

Netherfield Grove, Corby. Age: 27

On 09/01/22 at Corby assaulted a paramedic by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Terry Miller

Dorking Walk, Corby. Age: 40

On 26/11/21 at Corby drove a Citroen after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; took a vehicle without consent; drove without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for four years. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Jonathan Outten

Rochester Road, Corby. Age: 43

On 13/08/21 at Northamptonshire used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the sight or hearing of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £250, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Ralfs Auseklis

Highfield Crescent, Kettering. Age: 28

On 31/10/21 at Kettering stole six jars of coffee worth £75 from a Co-op.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 40 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £75, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Percy Chadakufa

North Street, Rushden. Age: 22

On 10/02/22 at Northampton drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for ten months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.