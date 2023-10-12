Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Anil Jethwa
St Stephen’s Road, Kettering. Age: 53
On 02/09/23 at Kettering drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 19/09/23 at Northamptonshire failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 20 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Connor Campion
Margaret Road, Kettering. Age: 31
On 18/09/23 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Igors Timofejevs
Kingsthorpe Avenue, Corby. Age: 39
On 21/09/23 at Corby drove a BMW while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months. To carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 50 months. To pay costs of £85.
Stacey Gilmour
Seaton Crescent, Corby. Age: 44
On 01/09/23 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating her; on 19/09/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay compensation of £100.
Denon Saunders
Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 20
On 19/01/22 at Kettering were in possession of diamorphine; were in possession of crack cocaine.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £240. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Geraldo Mali
Gannet Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 21
On 30/08/23 at Wellingborough drove an Audi while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for six months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.
Heidi James
Dorking Walk, Corby. Age: 24
On 22/09/23 at Corby stole meat worth £75 from Lidl.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks. To pay compensation of £75 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Daniel Towns
Digby Street, Kettering. Age: 34
On 21/10/22 at Kettering possessed an offensive weapon, namely a throwing star, in private; possessed an offensive weapon, namely a throwing star, in private; possessed an offensive weapon, namely a throwing star, in private.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.