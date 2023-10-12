Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Anil Jethwa

St Stephen’s Road, Kettering. Age: 53

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 02/09/23 at Kettering drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 19/09/23 at Northamptonshire failed to surrender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 20 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Connor Campion

Margaret Road, Kettering. Age: 31

On 18/09/23 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Igors Timofejevs

Kingsthorpe Avenue, Corby. Age: 39

On 21/09/23 at Corby drove a BMW while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months. To carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 50 months. To pay costs of £85.

Stacey Gilmour

Seaton Crescent, Corby. Age: 44

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 01/09/23 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating her; on 19/09/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay compensation of £100.

Denon Saunders

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 20

On 19/01/22 at Kettering were in possession of diamorphine; were in possession of crack cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Geraldo Mali

Gannet Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 21

On 30/08/23 at Wellingborough drove an Audi while disqualified; without insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for six months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Heidi James

Dorking Walk, Corby. Age: 24

On 22/09/23 at Corby stole meat worth £75 from Lidl.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks. To pay compensation of £75 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Daniel Towns

Digby Street, Kettering. Age: 34

On 21/10/22 at Kettering possessed an offensive weapon, namely a throwing star, in private; possessed an offensive weapon, namely a throwing star, in private; possessed an offensive weapon, namely a throwing star, in private.