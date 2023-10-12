News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform

Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire
By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 10th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 10:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Anil Jethwa

St Stephen’s Road, Kettering. Age: 53

Court newsCourt news
Court news
Most Popular

On 02/09/23 at Kettering drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 19/09/23 at Northamptonshire failed to surrender.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 20 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Connor Campion

Margaret Road, Kettering. Age: 31

On 18/09/23 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Igors Timofejevs

Kingsthorpe Avenue, Corby. Age: 39

On 21/09/23 at Corby drove a BMW while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months. To carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 50 months. To pay costs of £85.

Stacey Gilmour

Seaton Crescent, Corby. Age: 44

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On 01/09/23 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating her; on 19/09/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay compensation of £100.

Denon Saunders

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 20

On 19/01/22 at Kettering were in possession of diamorphine; were in possession of crack cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Geraldo Mali

Gannet Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 21

On 30/08/23 at Wellingborough drove an Audi while disqualified; without insurance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for six months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Heidi James

Dorking Walk, Corby. Age: 24

On 22/09/23 at Corby stole meat worth £75 from Lidl.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks. To pay compensation of £75 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Daniel Towns

Digby Street, Kettering. Age: 34

On 21/10/22 at Kettering possessed an offensive weapon, namely a throwing star, in private; possessed an offensive weapon, namely a throwing star, in private; possessed an offensive weapon, namely a throwing star, in private.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.