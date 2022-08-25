Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Danut Stana

Dorking Walk, Corby. Age: 29

Court news

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 01/11/21 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. To pay costs of £250 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Owen Halfpenny

Yew Close, Corby. Age: 42

On 10/08/22 at Corby were in contact with a woman which was banned by a non-molestation order. Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 28 days suspended for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Jake Lightfoot

Mars Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 22

On 14/08/21 at Wellingborough damaged an electric box belonging to a person.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Aiden Sutton

Roughton Close, Kettering. Age: 28

On 16/10/21 at Kettering were in possession of a tablet of buprenorphine, a class C drug.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Jay Rogers

Duke Street, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 30/04/22 at Northampton were in charge of a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Banned from driving for six months. Fined £363, to pay costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £36.

Craig Douglas

Warkton Way, Corby. Age: 48

On 11/07/22 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 50 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Karanvir Grewal

Boughton Road, Corby. Age: 22

On 02/07/22 at Corby drove a BMW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 22 months. Fined £320, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £129.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.