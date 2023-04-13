The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Allan Sithole

Havelock Street, Kettering. Age: 31

On 12/02/23 at Kettering damaged a window belonging to Sam’s Chicken; were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400. To pay compensation of £700, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £160.

Stuart Faulkner

Oakley Road, Corby. Age: 45

On 27/03/23 at Corby used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Louise Wayman

Shire Road, Corby. Age: 32

On 13/01/23 at Corby stole meat and wine worth £160 from BP Fourways; stole meat and alcohol worth £200 from BP Fourways; on 15/01/23 at Corby stole food and alcohol worth £150 from BP Fourways; stole food and alcohol worth £350 from BP Fourways; on 16/01/23 at Corby stole meat and alcohol worth £259.60 from BP Fourways.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 40 hours of unpaid work. Banned from BP Fourways for 12 months and to take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £500 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Thabolezwe Chiwand

Carlton Street, Kettering. Age: 44

On 19/02/23 at Kettering drove a Toyota after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 130 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. To carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Armands Grinsons

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age: 38

On 15/10/22 at Higham Ferrers used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £346, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £138.

Lee Mitchell

Culross Walk, Corby. Age: 36

On 13/10/22 at Northampton assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Matthew Timmins

Jubilee Close, Islip. Age: 36

On 14/11/20 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis with intent to supply; on 08/05/20 at Kettering supplied a quantity of cannabis; on 14/11/20 at Kettering produced one plant of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £310 and a victim surcharge of £128.

James Ewan

Finland Way, Corby. Age: 32

On 29/01/23 at Corby when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so; assaulted a police officer by beating her; resisted a constable in the execution of his duty; on 20/03/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.