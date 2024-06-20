Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Isham, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Helena Oddy

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age: 45

Court news

On 03/09/21 without authorisation transmitted or caused the transmission of a sound by electronic communications from inside HMP Peterborough for reception outside.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with a curfew with electronic monitoring for four months, rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay a surcharge of £95.

Katy Egan

Lea Way, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 03/09/21 without authorisation transmitted or caused the transmission of a sound by electronic communications from inside HMP Peterborough for reception outside.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with a curfew with electronic monitoring for four months and 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay a surcharge of £95.

Joseph McBrearty

Royce Close, Corby. Age: 25

On 11/05/24 at Corby drove a Ford after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 25 months. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Amber Paul

Dixon Mews, Kettering. Age: 28

On 11/05/24 at Wellingborough assaulted a police constable.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £161. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £64.

Amy Liggins

Washbrook Road, Rushden. Age: 40

On 11/05/24 at Rushden assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for one year. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £26.

Anthony Rawle

No fixed address. Age: 32

On 30/05/24 at Rushden stole food from the Co-op; on 02/06/24 at Rushden handled stolen goods, namely meat and other food items belonging to the Co-op.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks. To pay compensation of £50.

Diane Lee

Wellingborough Road, Rushden. Age: 52

On 21/06/23 at Rushden assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £26.

Alex Hinds

Middle Street, Isham. Age: 27

On 12/12/23 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, exceeded the specified limit.