Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Isham, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Helena Oddy
Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age: 45
On 03/09/21 without authorisation transmitted or caused the transmission of a sound by electronic communications from inside HMP Peterborough for reception outside.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with a curfew with electronic monitoring for four months, rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay a surcharge of £95.
Katy Egan
Lea Way, Wellingborough. Age: 32
On 03/09/21 without authorisation transmitted or caused the transmission of a sound by electronic communications from inside HMP Peterborough for reception outside.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with a curfew with electronic monitoring for four months and 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay a surcharge of £95.
Joseph McBrearty
Royce Close, Corby. Age: 25
On 11/05/24 at Corby drove a Ford after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 25 months. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.
Amber Paul
Dixon Mews, Kettering. Age: 28
On 11/05/24 at Wellingborough assaulted a police constable.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £161. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £64.
Amy Liggins
Washbrook Road, Rushden. Age: 40
On 11/05/24 at Rushden assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for one year. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £26.
Anthony Rawle
No fixed address. Age: 32
On 30/05/24 at Rushden stole food from the Co-op; on 02/06/24 at Rushden handled stolen goods, namely meat and other food items belonging to the Co-op.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks. To pay compensation of £50.
Diane Lee
Wellingborough Road, Rushden. Age: 52
On 21/06/23 at Rushden assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £26.
Alex Hinds
Middle Street, Isham. Age: 27
On 12/12/23 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, exceeded the specified limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £307, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £123.