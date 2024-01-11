Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Isham, Kettering and Thrapston
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Jemma Brown
Foundry Walk, Thrapston. Age: 33
On 09/12/23 at Raunds drove a VW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £288, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £115.
Emanuel Calin
Regent Street, Kettering. Age: 41
On 20/12/23 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 191 days. To pay costs of £85.
Navpreet Sidhu
No fixed address. Age: 31
On 30/08/23 at Wellingborough having entered a building as a trespasser stole property; damaged a woman’s garden shed.
Plea: Guilty to criminal damage. Verdict on burglary: Found guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks. To pay compensation of £200.
Abigail Parker
Rutland Street, Kettering. Age: 23
On 17/08/23 at Kettering stole items from Tesco; on 23/09/23 at Kettering stole items from Tesco; on 08/10/23 at Kettering stole confectionery worth £21 from BP.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. To pay costs of £85.
Kes Thompson
Mill Road, Kettering. Age: 18
On 21/12/23 at Kettering assaulted a person; damaged a window, kettle and sugar pot.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £150.
George Telfer
Stuart Road, Corby. Age: 29
On 11/11/23 at Corby assaulted a woman, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 months suspended for 21 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities, abstain from consuming alcohol for 120 days and carry out 80 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or attending a named street. To pay a victim surcharge of £187.
Sam Smith
Station Road, Isham. Age: 61
On 22/02/23 at Isham, being an individual to whom a community protection notice had been issued, failed to comply with the notice by failing to remove a horsebox and waste from land.
Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Proved in absence. Fined £1,100. To pay costs of £1,297 and a victim surcharge of £440.
David Harkins
No fixed address. Age: 42
On 28/12/23 at Kettering stole items worth £40.97 from B&M.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 days. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.