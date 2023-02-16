Who's been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Anthony Briers

Newcomen Road, Wellingborough. Age: 38

Court news

On 11/12/22 at Wellingborough were concerned in the production of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Daniel Kightley

The Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 31

On 01/05/22 damaged a door to the value of £300 belonging to Northampton General Hospital.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £300 and a victim surcharge of £22.

John McAulay

HMP Peterborough. Age: 46

On 06/12/22 at Corby stole 12 bottles of wine worth £120 from BP Fourways; on 09/12/22 at Corby had a locking knife with a Stanley blade; on 26/01/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 30 weeks.

Anthony Wooding

Newton Road, Rushden. Age: 55

On 28/10/22 at Wellingborough drove a Volvo after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £250, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £100.

Jayden Williams

Allen Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 33

On 12/07/22 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating him; damaged a Northamptonshire Police custody suite cell by smearing excrement and tearing up a codes of practice book; resisted a constable in the execution of her duty; at Rushden used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £600, costs of £450 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Jason King

Stephenson Way, Corby. Age: 42

On 24/11/22 at Brixworth drove a VW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities, a 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 28 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Marek Sapielak

Byron Crescent, Rushden. Age: 52

On 08/12/22 at Raunds drove a Ford after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 125 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 09/12/22 at A45 were in charge of a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 123 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay costs of £395 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Jamie Mayhew

Holyrood Walk, Corby. Age: 34

On 29/01/23 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four months. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or visiting a named address. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.