Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Ringstead, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Matthew Cottrell

St James Close, Rushden. Age: 27

On 03/03/23 at Raunds were within 100m of an address and in company with a woman which was banned by a non-molestation order.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for three months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Michael Johnson

Hill Street, Wellingborough. Age: 50

On 04/10/23 at Northampton railway station assaulted a person; assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £80.

William Wood

Betony Walk, Rushden. Age: 55

Between 24/03/23 and 28/03/23 at Rushden pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a police officer.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Kane Taylor

Hayway, Irthlingborough. Age: 23

On 26/06/23 at Kettering drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 4.9 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £240 and to pay costs of £85.

Charlie Frid

High Street, Ringstead. Age: 36

On 28/06/23 at Stanwick drove a VW when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 6.7 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £738, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £295.

Stephen Donnelly

Waterside Lane, Corby. Age: 47

On 19/03/23 at Kettering damaged a window pane in a door belonging to Tesco to the value of £728.68.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £728.68, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Lloyd Green

No fixed address. Age: 37

On 07/10/23 at Wellingborough interfered with a vehicle; on 08/10/23 at Wellingborough stole a dashcam worth £70 from a woman’s vehicle; on 09/10/23 at Wellingborough interfered with a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks. To pay costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Aiden Sutton

No fixed address. Age: 29

On 27/09/23 at Kettering stole an electrical item worth £199 from PC World; on 19/10/23 at Kettering stole washing products worth £33.80 from Poundland.