Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Weldon and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Adam Dopson

King Street, Kettering. Age: 37

Court news

On 06/04/23 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 50 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for seven months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim services surcharge of £114.

Scott King

Townsend Close, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On 11/12/22 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100. To pay compensation of £50 and costs of £85.

Blerim Hida

Egan Close, Weldon. Age: 50

On 26/02/23 at Corby drove a Ford after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £600, to pay costs of £85 and a victim services surcharge of £240.

Grace Keenoo

Kingsley Avenue, Kettering. Age: 24

On 01/03/23 at Kettering when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for six months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim services surcharge of £48.

Anthony Rawle

Cherry Street, Irthlingborough. Age: 31

On 09/01/23 at Rushden stole ladders worth £290 from the roof of a man’s van.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £289, costs of £85 and a victim services surcharge of £114.

Wesley Smith

Whites Rise, Irthlingborough. Age: 40

On 24/04/23 at Rushden sexually touched a woman when she did not consent.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. To register as a sex offender for seven years. To pay costs of £85 and a victim services surcharge of £154.

Dylan Warner

Southall Road, Corby. Age: 23

On 23/07/22 at Corby were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour; were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100. To pay costs of £85 and a victim services surcharge of £40.

Ethan Lee

St John’s Road, Kettering. Age: 25

On 19/02/23 at Kettering assaulted a man by beating him.