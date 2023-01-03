Who's been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Thrapston, Weldon and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Shahrukh Khan

Kingsway, Wellingborough. Age: 29

Court news

On 22/01/22 at Wellingborough used towards a woman threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause her to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used; on 20/05/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with two named people. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Isaac Dainty-Garrod

Nursery Gardens, Irthlingborough. Age: 24

On 26/11/22 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 19 months. Fined £537, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £215.

Emmanuel Moses

Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 47

On 10/12/22 at Great Harrowden drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 26 weeks. To be subjected to an electronic curfew for 26 weeks. Banned from driving for 19 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Samantha Riley

No fixed address. Age: 29

On 06/02/22 at Corby stole a backpack and candles worth £101 from Tesco.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £101 and costs of £85.

Vladimir Skorna

Newbury Close, Corby. Age: 22

On 03/07/22 at Corby had in a public place a bladed article, namely a locking Stanley knife.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with a four-month electronic curfew. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Joshua Downe

Airfield Way, Weldon. Age: 25

On 16/10/22 at Rothwell were in charge of a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 56 days. Fined £307, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £123.

Pavel-Sebastian Andreica

Ashby Street, Corby. Age: 19

On 19/05/22 at Corby were in possession of a weapon designed for the discharge of a noxious liquid, namely CS spray.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Daniel Jones

Station Road, Thrapston. Age: 36

On 16/10/22 at A14 drove an Audi after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £654, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £262.

Jamieson Small

Glebe Avenue, Kettering. Age: 56

On 17/10/22 at Northampton drove a BMW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

