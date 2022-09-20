Who's been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Stanwick and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Ross McAllister

Constable Road, Corby. Age: 23

Court news

On 15/07/22 at Kettering assaulted a police constable by beating him; assaulted a special constable by beating him.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Jailed for six months. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Aaron Harte

Lea Way, Wellingborough. Age: 35

Between 04/09/22 and 06/09/22 at Wellingborough attended an address which was banned by a restraining order; committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Chloe Molloy

Vermont Standing, Kettering. Age: 32

On 06/09/22 at Kettering used towards a woman threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause her to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used; on 15/07/22 at Kettering stole bedding from Next; on 07/07/22 at Kettering stole a packet of chicken from Co-op; on 10/08/22 at Kettering stole a bottle of beer, wine and orange juice from Tesco.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Elizabeth Gallear

High Street, Irthlingborough. Age: 50

On 16/09/21 at Northampton assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £500, costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Ian Brown

Anne Road, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 12/02/22 at Wellingborough damaged a woman’s window to the value of £150; assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for two years. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

James Day

St Anthony’s Road, Kettering. Age: 19

On 16/04/22 at King Street, Kettering, drove a vehicle when unfit to drive through drugs; without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Kevin Smith

Cumberland Avenue, Stanwick. Age: 36

On 19/04/22 at Raunds damaged a person’s grey Vauxhall Vectra.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £100 and costs of £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.