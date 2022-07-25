Who's been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rushden, Wellingborough and Wymington

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Dean Mitchell

Finland Way, Corby. Age: 33

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 03/06/22 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £646, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £65.

Megan Irving

Durban Road, Kettering. Age: 21

On 10/02/22 at Kettering assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £100 and a victim surcharge of £95.

David Roberts

Centaine Road, Rushden. Age: 43

On 26/11/21 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so; at Rushden used a vehicle when no test certificate had been issued.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £387, to pay costs of £150 and a victim surcharge of £39.

Ardit Meaj

Cambridge Street, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 24/10/21 at Wellingborough made contact with a named woman which was banned by a non-molestation order.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 250 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Connor Godwin

Reigate Walk, Corby. Age: 23

On 12/02/22 at Corby assaulted a man; damaged a man’s bedroom door.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

James Brown

Hove Street, Corby. Age: 67

On 04/06/22 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 108 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Andrew Cornwell

Elizabeth Street, Corby. Age: 26

On 16/04/22 at Kettering assaulted a police officer; on 30/06/22 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 12/03/22 at Corby entered a named street which was banned by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £50 and to pay compensation of £250.

James Gould

Church Lane, Wymington. Age: 40

On 05/06/22 at Northampton were in charge of a Peugeot after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34. Driving record endorsed with 10 points.

Alex Duigenan

Meeting Lane, Irthlingborough. Age: 21

On 10/03/22 at Higham Ferrers drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; damaged a window belonging to The Carriage House.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.