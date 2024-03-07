Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rushden, Wellingborough and Woodford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Ben Stuart

Palk Road, Wellingborough. Age: 31

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 16/01/24 at Northampton assaulted a police officer; stole a man’s vehicle; drove without insurance; assaulted a police doctor; at Wellingborough entered a dwelling as a trespasser with intent to steal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 31 months. To pay a victim surcharge of £228.

Jason Hornby

Alledge Drive, Woodford. Age: 39

On 26/07/23 at Ringstead drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, in blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Jordan MacInnes

Stephenson Way, Corby. Age: 31

On 13/11/23 at Corby, knowing that payment for fuel was required, dishonestly made off with intent to avoid payment of £40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Fined £62. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £25.

Michael Henderson

Pen Green Lane, Corby. Age: 35

On 30/07/23 at Kettering railway station trespassed upon the line; assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

James Adair

Brixham Walk, Corby. Age: 35

On 25/01/24 at Corby were in possession of three wraps of heroin and one rock of crack cocaine; on 15/02/24 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Fined £141. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £56.

Lewis Groves

The Crescent, Rushden. Age: 21

On 28/01/24 at Rushden drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and a 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement. Banned from driving for 22 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Pierre Robertson

Cleveland Avenue, Kettering. Age: 21

On 27/01/24 at Northampton assaulted a man by beating him; were in possession of cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Fined £1,060. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £424.

Gareth Hancock

Victoria Street, Irthlingborough. Age: 43

On 28/01/24 at Irthlingborough drove a Citroen after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.