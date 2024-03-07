Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rushden, Wellingborough and Woodford
and live on Freeview channel 276
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Ben Stuart
Palk Road, Wellingborough. Age: 31
On 16/01/24 at Northampton assaulted a police officer; stole a man’s vehicle; drove without insurance; assaulted a police doctor; at Wellingborough entered a dwelling as a trespasser with intent to steal.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 31 months. To pay a victim surcharge of £228.
Jason Hornby
Alledge Drive, Woodford. Age: 39
On 26/07/23 at Ringstead drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, in blood, exceeded the specified limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Jordan MacInnes
Stephenson Way, Corby. Age: 31
On 13/11/23 at Corby, knowing that payment for fuel was required, dishonestly made off with intent to avoid payment of £40.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £62. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £25.
Michael Henderson
Pen Green Lane, Corby. Age: 35
On 30/07/23 at Kettering railway station trespassed upon the line; assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
James Adair
Brixham Walk, Corby. Age: 35
On 25/01/24 at Corby were in possession of three wraps of heroin and one rock of crack cocaine; on 15/02/24 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £141. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £56.
Lewis Groves
The Crescent, Rushden. Age: 21
On 28/01/24 at Rushden drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and a 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement. Banned from driving for 22 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Pierre Robertson
Cleveland Avenue, Kettering. Age: 21
On 27/01/24 at Northampton assaulted a man by beating him; were in possession of cocaine.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £1,060. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £424.
Gareth Hancock
Victoria Street, Irthlingborough. Age: 43
On 28/01/24 at Irthlingborough drove a Citroen after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £500, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £200.