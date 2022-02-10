Who's been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Daniel Edwards

Walmer Close, Rushden. Age: 34

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In court

On 03/12/21 at Rushden drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Manpreet Gandham

Wessex Close, Kettering. Age: 33

On 05/06/21 at Kettering with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Ryan Donnachie

New Street, Rothwell. Age: 26

On 03/12/21 at Corby drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for three months. Fined £350, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £35.

Watairee Harvey

Windmill Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 30

On 03/08/21 at Irthlingborough assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Clifford Graham

Deene Close, Corby. Age: 33

On 01/02/21 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Balamadhu Lingareddy

Gosforth, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 06/12/21 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £200, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Ben White

Horse Fair Lane, Rothwell. Age: 36

On 07/12/21 at Rothwell drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £438, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £44.

Marius Betkus

Haweswater Road, Kettering. Age: 33

On 25/12/21 at Kettering damaged a woman’s phone; on 15/01/22 at Kettering failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £50, to pay a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.