Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rothwell and Rushden

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Stephen Coleman

Green Lane, Kettering. Age: 34

On 29/04/23 at Corby were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Carl Grant

Bugby Drive, Irthlingborough. Age: 37

On 23/01/23 at Irthlingborough used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £405. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £162.

Andrew Baggott

Birchall Road, Rushden. Age: 44

On 11/02/23 at Kettering were in possession of crack cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £26 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Tomasz Szczypior

Westfields Road, Corby. Age: 39

On 01/07/23 at Rothwell drove a Mercedes after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £350, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £140.

Ben Blakey

Wharfedale Road, Corby. Age: 19

On 02/07/23 at Corby drove a Ford after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £200, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £80.

Darren Horne

Birch Road, Rushden. Age: 55

On 02/07/23 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him; at Rushden used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Paul McDonald

Epsom Walk, Corby. Age: 37

On 09/07/23 at Northampton contacted a woman which was banned by a restraining order; on 18/07/23 at Northampton drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; without insurance; without a front registration plate.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Banned from driving for six months. Fined £500, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

James Mossman

Daisy Bank Avenue, Rothwell. Age: 45

On 17/07/23 at Northampton contacted a woman and attended her home address which was banned by a non-molestation order.