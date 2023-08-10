Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rothwell and Rushden
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Stephen Coleman
Green Lane, Kettering. Age: 34
On 29/04/23 at Corby were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.
Carl Grant
Bugby Drive, Irthlingborough. Age: 37
On 23/01/23 at Irthlingborough used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £405. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £162.
Andrew Baggott
Birchall Road, Rushden. Age: 44
On 11/02/23 at Kettering were in possession of crack cocaine.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £26 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Tomasz Szczypior
Westfields Road, Corby. Age: 39
On 01/07/23 at Rothwell drove a Mercedes after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £350, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £140.
Ben Blakey
Wharfedale Road, Corby. Age: 19
On 02/07/23 at Corby drove a Ford after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £200, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £80.
Darren Horne
Birch Road, Rushden. Age: 55
On 02/07/23 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him; at Rushden used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Paul McDonald
Epsom Walk, Corby. Age: 37
On 09/07/23 at Northampton contacted a woman which was banned by a restraining order; on 18/07/23 at Northampton drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; without insurance; without a front registration plate.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Banned from driving for six months. Fined £500, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
James Mossman
Daisy Bank Avenue, Rothwell. Age: 45
On 17/07/23 at Northampton contacted a woman and attended her home address which was banned by a non-molestation order.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman.