Who's been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Ringstead, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Brett Smith

Barnwell Drive, Rushden. Age: 45

Court news

On 20/05/22 at Northamptonshire damaged a woman’s mobile phone to the value of £1,000.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, to pay compensation of £1,000, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £66.

Jodie Gibbs

Presland Way, Irthlingborough. Age: 23

On 11/06/22 at Irthlingborough used towards a person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause them to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Ranbir Singh

Union Street, Kettering. Age: 37

On 09/12/22 at Kettering drove a Peugeot after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £325, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £130.

Benjamin Smith

Denford Road, Ringstead. Age: 37

On 04/11/22 at Corby drove a Peugeot after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; on 22/12/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £1,745, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £698.

Andrzej Kurpiewski

Birch Avenue, Corby. Age: 57

On 27/04/22 at Corby used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; resisted a constable in the execution of his duty; resisted a constable in the execution of his duty; on 28/04/22 at Kettering used towards a police officer threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause them to fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. To pay costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Christopher Burn

Campbell Road, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 16/09/22 at Northampton drove a VW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and a 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement. Banned from driving for 28 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Paul Lynch

Lindisfarne Road, Corby. Age: 65

On 10/11/22 at Corby drove a Jaguar after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 119 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Christopher Wilcoxson

No fixed address. Age: 26

On 12/12/22 at Mill Road, Kettering, were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.