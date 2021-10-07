Who's been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Raunds, Rothwell, Rushden and Thrapston

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Lee Burroughs

Addington Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 45

In court

On 15/05/21 at Co-op, Irthlingborough, stole coffee jars; on 10/05/21 at Asda petrol station stole chocolate; on 09/09/21 at Co-op, Higham Ferrers, stole meat, chocolate and coffee; on 12/09/21 at Co-op, Higham Ferrers, stole meat, chocolate and coffee; on 15/09/21 at Co-op, Higham Ferrers, stole meat, chocolate and coffee; on 16/09/21 at Co-op, Higham Ferrers, stole meat, chocolate and coffee; on 18/09/21 at Co-op, Higham Ferrers, stole meat, chocolate and coffee.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £550.86.

Grzegorz Czwartkiewicz

Brook Street, Raunds. Age: 45

On 21/09/21 at Raunds drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. Banned from driving for five years. To pay a victim surcharge of £128.

Neil Elmore

Fox Street, Rothwell. Age: 56

On 21/09/21 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £50.

Daniel Beadsworth

Harborough Road, Rushden. Age: 36

On 23/11/20 at Rushden had a knife; on 12/05/21 at Rushden sent a woman numerous text messages which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 24 months with rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with a named person or going to any address he knows they live at. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Erik Mancini

Market Place, Kettering. Age: 40

On 17/03/2021 at Kettering, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 5.5 ug/l of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £250, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Jennifer Howe

Goldfinch Street, Thrapston. Age: 36

Between 29/07/21 and 31/07/21 at Thrapston pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a man; on 17/08/21 assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of a total of £400.

Ryan Fisher

Bradford Walk, Corby. Age: 32

On 29/08/21 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.