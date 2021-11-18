Who's been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Raunds and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Aimee Hull

Argyll Street, Kettering. Age: 25

In court

On 30/09/21 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Jamie Wright

Hooke Close, Corby. Age: 25

On 04/10/21 at Corby damaged a door to the value of £300 belonging to a person.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £46. To pay compensation of £300, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Anna Kochanska

Swinburne Road, Wellingborough. Age: 34

On 20/11/21 at Northampton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £130, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Gurattan Rose

Cherry Walk, Raunds. Age: 34

On 04/03/20 at Great Addington assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Fined £276. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £32.

Arturs Prikna

No fixed address. Age: 28

On 06/09/21 at Kettering were in possession of amphetamine; on 22/10/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £450, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Shania Dowell

Arkwright Road, Corby. Age: 21

On 07/04/21 at Kettering assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Kevin Hopkins

Jubilee Street, Irthlingborough. Age: 44

Between 09/06/20 and 03/09/20 at Wellingborough sent a woman WhatsApp messages which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Louise Rogers

Kingsway, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 11/05/21 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £140, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.