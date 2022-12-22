Who's been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Raunds and Rushden
In court
The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:
Dylan McKay
Markham Walk, Corby. Age: 25
On 08/10/22 at Station Road, Kettering, were in charge of a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 130 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Jack Oliver
St John’s Road, Kettering. Age: 26
On 09/10/22 at Kettering were in possession of cocaine; were in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £200. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £80.
Toms Grabauskis
Lindsay Street, Kettering. Age: 25
On 08/10/22 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 180 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 46 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Jake Ibbitson
Swan Close, Raunds. Age: 25
On 30/11/22 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks concurrent to existing recall.
Martin Perry
Nina Carroll Way, Kettering. Age: 40
On 29/04/22 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities, 120 hours of unpaid work and a 60-day alcohol abstinence requirement. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.
Joshua Carr
Queensberry Road, Kettering. Age: 31
On 19/05/22 at Kettering sent a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or visiting a named address. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.
Ashleigh Brown
Newton Road, Rushden. Age: 25
On 19/11/22 at Rushden drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £50, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £200.
Carl Grant
Bugby Drive, Irthlingborough. Age: 36
On 06/05/22 wilfully obstructed a police officer, a person assisting a constable in the execution of her duty.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Louise Iwanoff
Pytchley Court, Corby. Age: 34
On 25/10/22 at Corby were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £16.
■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.
Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.
You can read more about what to expect if you have appeared in court on the IPSO website HERE.