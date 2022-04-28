Who's been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Jayden Williams

Allen Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 32

Court news

On 03/05/21 at Kettering damaged a police cell.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £150 and costs of £85

Connor Furey

Holbein Walk, Corby. Age: 20

On 20/03/22 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 19 months. Fined £230, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Mindaugas Matijosius

Duke Street, Kettering. Age: 32

On 12/09/21 at London with intent to cause a police officer harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated; with intent to cause a police officer harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £653. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £65.

Liam Underwood

Queensway, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 29/03/22 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. To pay a victim surcharge of £128.

Vitalis Bereznov

Shrubfield Grove, Corby. Age: 28

On 04/10/21 at Cottingham drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 08/03/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Not guilty to drink-driving, guilty to failing to surrender. Verdict on drink-driving: Proved in absence. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for two years. To take part in rehabilitation activities and complete 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for four years. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Gregor Wenham

Kensington Walk, Corby. Age: 35

On 28/11/21 at Kettering with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was religiously aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £680, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £68.

Aaron Whittemore

Sandringham Close, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On 24/08/21 at Wellingborough were in possession of cannabis; were in possession of a knife.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Archie Osbourne

St Crispin Avenue, Wellingborough. Age: 22

On 24/03/22 at Grendon drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £369, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £37.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.