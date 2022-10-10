Who's been sentenced from Corby, Irchester, Raunds, Wellingborough and Wollaston

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Akil Harris

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On 11/06/21 at Wellingborough were in possession of 0.39g of cocaine; were in possession of 0.57g of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £633, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £63.

Dylan Warner

Southall Road, Corby. Age: 23

On 31/07/22 at New Post Office Square, Corby, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause persons to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Janis Grisans

Fontwell Crescent, Corby. Age: 42

On 24/09/22 at Overstone drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 139 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 18 months. To complete 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 48 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £187.

Margaret Walker

Ripley Walk, Corby. Age: 36

On 19/08/21 at Co-op, Corby, stole a jar of coffee; assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a man by beating him; on 22/09/22 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 06/12/21 at Corby stole Ted Baker gift sets worth £600 belonging to Boots; on 07/12/21 at Corby stole cosmetic goods belonging to Boots; on 15/12/21 at Corby stole cosmetic goods worth £120 belonging to Boots; on 18/02/22 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 25/09/22 at B&M, Corby, stole outdoor lights worth £80; on 29/04/22 at B&M, Corby, stole items worth £34.93; on 27/04/22 at B&M, Corby, stole items worth £179.96; on 05/05/22 at Corby stole items worth £400 belonging to Next; on 12/06/22 at Corby stole items worth £41 belonging to Shell garage; on 18/09/22 at BP Fourways, Corby, stole items worth £350; stole items worth £200.

Plea: Guilty to all charges except assaults and Boots thefts. Verdict on remaining charges: Proved in absence. Jailed for 28 weeks. To pay compensation of £200.

Richard Dunse

Antona Gardens, Raunds. Age: 40

On 04/03/22 at Wellingborough resisted a police constable in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Paula McKenna

Plumpton Court, Corby. Age: 34

On 16/03/22 at BP Fourways, Corby, stole meat worth £55.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months. To pay compensation of £55 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Shane Bayes

Prospect Avenue, Irchester. Age: 34

On 03/08/22 at Wellingborough drove a VW Golf while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Liam Barrigan

Hinwick Road, Wollaston. Age: 31

On 07/08/22 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 13 months. Fined £556, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £222.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

