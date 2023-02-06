Who's been sentenced from Corby, Irchester, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough
In court
The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:
Aleksandra Mientkiewicz
Longfellow Road, Wellingborough. Age: 32
Between 14/06/22 and 02/07/22 at Northamptonshire stole goods belonging to Whistl Fulfilment UK.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Claire Morgan
Abbey Road, Wellingborough. Age: 42
On 15/11/22 at Kettering drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £115, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £46.
Alexandros Constantinou
Torksey Close, Corby. Age: 18
On 16/10/22 at Corby were in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.
Emma Robinson
Pendle Avenue, Kettering. Age: 27
On 15/11/22 at Kettering drove a Peugeot after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Samuel Cooksley
James Street, Irchester. Age: 29
On 22/09/22 at Northampton were in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32.
Kyle Fox
Connaught Street, Kettering. Age: 29
On 19/11/22 at Dalkeith Place, Kettering, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Kieran Ginns
Berneshaw Close, Corby. Age: 25
On 20/11/22 at Weekley drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £300, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £120.
Ralfs Auseklis
Highfield Crescent, Kettering. Age: 29
On 06/12/22 at Kettering were in possession of diamorphine.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.
Kyle Beirne
Slaters Close, Rushden. Age: 19
On 01/11/22 at Rushden were in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.
Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.
You can read more about what to expect if you have appeared in court on the IPSO website HERE.