Who's been sentenced from Corby, Irchester, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Aleksandra Mientkiewicz

Longfellow Road, Wellingborough. Age: 32

Court news

Between 14/06/22 and 02/07/22 at Northamptonshire stole goods belonging to Whistl Fulfilment UK.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Claire Morgan

Abbey Road, Wellingborough. Age: 42

On 15/11/22 at Kettering drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £115, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £46.

Alexandros Constantinou

Torksey Close, Corby. Age: 18

On 16/10/22 at Corby were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Emma Robinson

Pendle Avenue, Kettering. Age: 27

On 15/11/22 at Kettering drove a Peugeot after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Samuel Cooksley

James Street, Irchester. Age: 29

On 22/09/22 at Northampton were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32.

Kyle Fox

Connaught Street, Kettering. Age: 29

On 19/11/22 at Dalkeith Place, Kettering, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Kieran Ginns

Berneshaw Close, Corby. Age: 25

On 20/11/22 at Weekley drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £300, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £120.

Ralfs Auseklis

Highfield Crescent, Kettering. Age: 29

On 06/12/22 at Kettering were in possession of diamorphine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Kyle Beirne

Slaters Close, Rushden. Age: 19

On 01/11/22 at Rushden were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.