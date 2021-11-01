Who's been sentenced from Corby, Irchester, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Valeir Limanets

Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 42

In court

On 25/05/20 at Wellingborough, having been disqualified under the Animal Welfare Act, breached that disqualification by keeping a dog at his home address.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £450, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £45. Order made banning him of ownership of the dog and for its disposal with decision delegated to police.

Warren Malin

The Hedges, Rushden. Age: 26

On 05/09/21 at A45, Earls Barton, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Dre Goodey

No fixed address. Age: 26

Between 13/09/19 to 27/09/19 at Kettering caused a woman to fear violence would be used against her by his course of conduct by making numerous calls to her, sending threatening messages to her and placing a shotgun cartridge outside her mother’s home; on 07/10/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty on first charge. Jailed for six months suspended for 18 months with rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with two named people or visiting any address he believes they reside at. Fined £100, to pay costs of £500 and a victim surcharge of £122.

Emma Feldmanis

Sarrington Road, Corby. Age: 38

On 27/09/19 at Corby stole a purse, removing contents of a value unknown, belonging to a woman; committed fraud by false representation to purchase goods worth £18.25; on 21/01/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £75.

Lorenzo Rossi

Havelock Street, Kettering. Age: 28

On 02/09/21 at Isham had nine wraps of cannabis with intent to supply; on 25/07/21 at Kettering had 13 wraps of cannabis with intent to supply.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay a victim surcharge of £22.

Rachael Porter

Marion Square, Kettering. Age: 36

On 05/09/20 at Kettering were in charge of a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; assaulted a police officer by beating; assaulted a special constable by beating.

Plea: Guilty to assaults, not guilty to being over limit while in charge of vehicle. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of a total of £250. Driving record endorsed with 10 points.

Chika Richard

Windsor Road, Rushden. Age: 24

On 14/01/21 at Irthlingborough assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Jailed for five months suspended for 18 months. To pay compensation of £150.

Lucy Hefford

Church Walk, Corby. Age: 39

On 22/04/21 at Primark, Corby, stole clothing worth £44.50.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Katie Young

Westminster Walk, Corby. Age: 30

On 18/04/21 at Finland Way, Corby, were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £76, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

John Maughan

Caravan Site, Gipsy Lane, Irchester. Age: 43

On 13/09/21 at Irchester assaulted a police officer; assaulted a police officer; on 13/10/21 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.