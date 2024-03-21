Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irchester, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Magdalena Pierz

Leighton Road, Corby. Age: 29

Court news

On 16/12/23 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £100.

Luke Godefroy

Llewellyn Walk, Corby. Age: 30

On 18/12/23 at Corby contacted a named woman via WhatsApp call, text and voice note on multiple occasions which was banned by a non-molestation order.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85.

Maciek Tokarski

London Road, Kettering. Age: 31

On 08/02/24 at Kettering possessed an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster, in a public place.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

James Adair

Brixham Walk, Corby. Age: 35

On 21/02/24 at Corby stole Yankee candles and diffusers worth £200 from Card Factory; on 24/02/24 at Corby stole meat products worth between £30 and £35 from Tesco.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. To pay compensation of £235, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Carole Tew

Shire Road, Corby. Age: 54

On 14/11/23 at Corby damaged the front door to a flat belonging to North Northamptonshire Council.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Blake Owens

High Street, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 28/12/23 at Wellingborough took a vehicle without consent of the owner; drove without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; on 29/01/24 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. To pay compensation of £3,530 and costs of £85.

Liam Feane

Tresham Street, Rothwell. Age: 49

On 18/01/24 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £553. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £221.

Gary Biddle

Gipsy Lane, Irchester. Age: 33

On 22/01/24 at Northampton drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85.

Tasmin Stradling

Lea Way, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 02/04/24 at Wellingborough were in possession of cocaine.