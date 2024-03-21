Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irchester, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Magdalena Pierz
Leighton Road, Corby. Age: 29
On 16/12/23 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £100.
Luke Godefroy
Llewellyn Walk, Corby. Age: 30
On 18/12/23 at Corby contacted a named woman via WhatsApp call, text and voice note on multiple occasions which was banned by a non-molestation order.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85.
Maciek Tokarski
London Road, Kettering. Age: 31
On 08/02/24 at Kettering possessed an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster, in a public place.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
James Adair
Brixham Walk, Corby. Age: 35
On 21/02/24 at Corby stole Yankee candles and diffusers worth £200 from Card Factory; on 24/02/24 at Corby stole meat products worth between £30 and £35 from Tesco.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. To pay compensation of £235, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Carole Tew
Shire Road, Corby. Age: 54
On 14/11/23 at Corby damaged the front door to a flat belonging to North Northamptonshire Council.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Blake Owens
High Street, Wellingborough. Age: 32
On 28/12/23 at Wellingborough took a vehicle without consent of the owner; drove without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; on 29/01/24 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. To pay compensation of £3,530 and costs of £85.
Liam Feane
Tresham Street, Rothwell. Age: 49
On 18/01/24 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £553. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £221.
Gary Biddle
Gipsy Lane, Irchester. Age: 33
On 22/01/24 at Northampton drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85.
Tasmin Stradling
Lea Way, Wellingborough. Age: 35
On 02/04/24 at Wellingborough were in possession of cocaine.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32.