Who's been sentenced from Corby, Irchester, Kettering, Ringstead, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Sam Pearson

Station Road, Ringstead. Age: 26

Court news

On 10/04/22 at Great Addington drove a vehicle without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, in blood, namely 3.3 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £583, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £58.

Tom Page

Catlin Way, Rushden. Age: 30

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 19/09/21 at Rushden damaged a woman’s mobile phone; on 08/10/21 at Rushden assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman. Fined £100, to pay compensation of £300, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Pawel Smolinski

Haynes Road, Kettering. Age: 42

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 19/08/22 at Kettering drove a VW while disqualified; without insurance; obstructed a police constable in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 75 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 11 months. Fined £845, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Richard Flecknor

James Watt Avenue, Corby. Age: 35

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 10/08/22 at Corby threatened to put the windows through on a man’s car; on 14/09/22 at Corby pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman; with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. To have treatment for drug dependency and to take part in rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or entering a named street.

Adrian Allebone

Station Road, Irchester. Age: 61

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 19/08/22 at Irchester drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for five months. Fined £240, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £96.

Carl Jacoby

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 44

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 24/08/22 at Rushden stole spirits worth £291.48 from Waitrose; on 06/08/22 at Wellingborough stole meat worth £40 from Marks & Spencer.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months. To pay compensation of £331.48.

Zack Mathewman

Grangeway, Rushden. Age: 25

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 19/09/22 at Higham Ferrers drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Lee Smith

St Mary’s Road, Kettering. Age: 37

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 20/10/21 at Finedon Road, Wellingborough, stole metal goods belonging to a man.

Verdict: Proved in absence. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Ashleigh Conteh

Lime Road, Kettering. Age: 26

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 21/07/22 at Montagu Street, Kettering, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £160, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £64.

Gary Williams

Wilby Close, Corby. Age: 70

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 14/02/17 and 10/02/20 at Northamptonshire dishonestly failed to promptly notify the local authority in the prescribed manner of a change of circumstances that would affect entitlement to housing benefit, namely being in possession of capital in excess of the prescribed limit; between 25/08/16 and 12/09/16 at Northamptonshire dishonestly failed to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions in the prescribed manner of a change of circumstances that would affect entitlement to pension credit, namely being in possession of capital in excess of the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad