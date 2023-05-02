Who's been sentenced from Corby, Irchester, Kettering, Raunds, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Lee Sheerin

Westminster Walk, Corby. Age: 32

On 05/04/23 at Corby entered an address which was banned by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months. To carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Samuel Connolly

Highfield Road, Kettering. Age: 23

On 11/03/23 at Kettering attended an address which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 09/04/23 at Kettering went within 100m of an address which was banned by a non-molestation order.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Lukaz Jasionek

Victoria Street, Kettering. Age: 30

On 27/12/21 at Wellingborough stole laundry products worth £140 from Wilko; on 19/12/21 at Wellingborough stole laundry products worth £140 from Wilko; on 16/12/21 at Wellingborough stole laundry products worth £140 from Wilko; on 04/01/23 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 22/03/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Not guilty to theft charges, guilty to failure to surrender. Verdict on theft charges: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £420, costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Stuart Price

Chatsworth Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 61

On 09/03/23 at Wellingborough were in charge of a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Gia Giordano

Crispin Street, Rothwell. Age: 43

On 02/05/22 at Northampton sent a photograph that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £98.

Joshua Westwood

Westminster Walk, Corby. Age: 23

On 26/05/22 at Kettering used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £38.

Marian Dragoi

High Street, Irchester. Age: 33

On 23/12/22 at Irchester drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 94 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £600, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £240.

Chantelle Whitney

Brook Street, Raunds. Age: 36

On 07/03/23 at Raunds assaulted a police officer by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £258 and to pay compensation of £100.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.