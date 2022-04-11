Who's been sentenced from Corby, Irchester, Kettering, Raunds and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Catalin Stan

Blenheim Walk, Corby. Age: 29

Court news

On 23/02/22 at A43, Kettering, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; while disqualified from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 32 weeks. Banned from driving for six years. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Joseph Miller

Wollaston Road, Irchester. Age: 43

On 18/02/22 at A14, Kettering, damaged a police vehicle to the value of £100.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £100.

Lee Burnett

Ebenezer Place, Kettering. Age: 41

On 04/11/21 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis; on 14/10/21 at Kettering stole alcohol worth £214 from Sainsbury’s; on 01/10/21 at Kettering stole alcohol worth £217 from Sainsbury’s; on 02/10/21 at Kettering stole alcohol worth £225 from Sainsbury’s; on 06/10/21 at Kettering stole alcohol worth £204 from Sainsbury’s; on 08/10/21 at Kettering stole alcohol worth £95 from Sainsbury’s; on 11/10/21 at Kettering stole alcohol worth £215 from Sainsbury’s; on 23/10/21 at Kettering stole alcohol worth £148 from Sainsbury’s; on 24/11/21 at Kettering stole a Henry hoover and power steamer worth £250 from Sainsbury’s; on 30/11/21 at Kettering stole toys and Lego worth £100 from Sainsbury’s.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities.

Peachy Holland

Lime Oval, Raunds. Age: 32

On 04/06/21 at Rushden assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Ricky Drage-Dawes

Windsor Road, Wellingborough. Age: 31

On 02/03/22 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for six months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Stefan Jakab

Mill Road, Kettering. Age: 37

On 02/03/22 at Betfred, Kettering, with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; at Weekley Woods Justice Centre were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Bogdan Gherman

Rochester Road, Corby. Age: 33

On 26/03/22 at A43, Kettering, drove while disqualified; without insurance; failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 18 months. To carry out 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

David Harkins

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 40

On 26/03/22 at Kettering stole perfumes worth £104.96 from TK Maxx; on 25/03/22 at Kettering stole perfumes worth £108.95 from TK Maxx.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £152. To pay compensation of £104.96, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.