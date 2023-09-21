Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irchester, Kettering and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Marek Wasilewski

Russell Street, Kettering. Age: 57

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 16/08/23 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 22 months. Fined £369, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £148.

Liam Underwood

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 02/09/23 at Morrisons, Wellingborough, stole items worth £72.75; on 03/09/23 at Morrisons, Wellingborough, stole items worth £43.66.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and a 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement. To pay compensation of £116.41, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Christopher Berridge

London Road, Kettering. Age: 41

On 28/11/22 at Kettering damaged a car window.

Verdict: Found guilty, proved in absence. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £75, costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £26.

James Innes

Bexhill Walk, Corby. Age: 38

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 16/08/23 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 23 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Michael Alderdice

Charnwood Road, Corby. Age: 34

On 11/03/23 at The Corby Candle assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £162. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £310 and a victim surcharge of £65.

Juliano Parante

Tresham Street, Kettering. Age: 53

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 13/06/23 at Kettering persistently made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Mohamed-Emdhad Hussain

Stanley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On 01/09/23 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance; during the operational period of a suspended sentence.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 28 weeks. Banned from driving for 53 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Isacc Maughan

Gipsy Lane, Irchester. Age: 24

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 04/11/22 at Irchester when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so; used a vehicle without insurance; on 19/01/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.