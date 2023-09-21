Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irchester, Kettering and Wellingborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Marek Wasilewski
Russell Street, Kettering. Age: 57
On 16/08/23 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 22 months. Fined £369, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £148.
Liam Underwood
Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age: 33
On 02/09/23 at Morrisons, Wellingborough, stole items worth £72.75; on 03/09/23 at Morrisons, Wellingborough, stole items worth £43.66.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and a 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement. To pay compensation of £116.41, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Christopher Berridge
London Road, Kettering. Age: 41
On 28/11/22 at Kettering damaged a car window.
Verdict: Found guilty, proved in absence. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £75, costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £26.
James Innes
Bexhill Walk, Corby. Age: 38
On 16/08/23 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 23 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Michael Alderdice
Charnwood Road, Corby. Age: 34
On 11/03/23 at The Corby Candle assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £162. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £310 and a victim surcharge of £65.
Juliano Parante
Tresham Street, Kettering. Age: 53
On 13/06/23 at Kettering persistently made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Mohamed-Emdhad Hussain
Stanley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 28
On 01/09/23 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance; during the operational period of a suspended sentence.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 28 weeks. Banned from driving for 53 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Isacc Maughan
Gipsy Lane, Irchester. Age: 24
On 04/11/22 at Irchester when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so; used a vehicle without insurance; on 19/01/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Proved in absence. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 22 months. Fined £360, to pay costs of £750 and a victim surcharge of £114.