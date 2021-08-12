Who's been sentenced from Corby, Irchester, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Virgil Calin

Siskin Close, Corby: Age: 31

In court

On 22/06/2019 on the A43 Kettering, drove a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Verdict: Proved in Absence. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Ryan Daniel Hills

Palk Road, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On 26/09/2020 in Everest Lane, Corby, drove a motor vehicle while banned from driving; without insurance; at a BP garage, A45, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely fuel, was required or expected from you, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £60.42; in Wellingborough, without the consent of the owner, or other lawful authority, took a Mini Cooper for the use of yourself or another.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £95, costs of £85, compensation of £60.42, driving record endorsed with 10 points.

Stuart John Faulkner

Oakley Road, Corby. Age: 43

On 22/07/2021 at Kettering General Hospital, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress; On 23/07/2021 in Kettering used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £85.

Natan Rybacki

Teal Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 28/07/2020 in Northampton assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £85.

Joseph Elijah Fowler

Grange Way, Irchester. Age: 36

On 06/07/2021 in Irchester assaulted a female.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £85.

Troy Logan Kerti

Naseby Road, Kettering. Age: 31

On 07/07/2021 at Kettering, Northamptonshire, drove a motor vehicle namely a Mercedes C Class index number KM53HXZ on a road namely Stamford Road, Kettering, while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Defendant placed under a curfew with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address between 8pm and 7am daily; banned from driving for four years, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £95, costs of £85.

Chloe Awena Molloy

Argyle Street, Corby. Age: 31

On 05/07/2021 at George Street, Corby used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £50.

John Alexander

Upperfield Grove, Corby. Age: 55

On 13/07/2021 in Kettering, in a public place, namely High Street, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £50.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.